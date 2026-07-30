International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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