International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,625 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $160,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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