International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170,703 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of International Business Machines worth $1,738,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy.

IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. IBM warns second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations

IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. IBM expects second-quarter revenue below estimates

IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the earnings warning, adding headline risk and potential overhang for IBM shares. Securities Fraud Investigation Into International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Announced

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $211.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $211.03 and a one year high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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