International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 328,202 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $117,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on IFF

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,276,875 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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