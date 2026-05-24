International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 58,562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in International Paper were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,750 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.73.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 13,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This trade represents a 102.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 36,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,064 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE IP opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. International Paper's payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

See Also

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