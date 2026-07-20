Intuit Inc. $INTU Holdings Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Intuit by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after buying an additional 512,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 172.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after buying an additional 426,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore decreased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $291.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.68. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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