Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $798.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $633.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $663.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.48. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here