Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $862,108,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $6,478,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ISRG opened at $353.10 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $401.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $483.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $517.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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