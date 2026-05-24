Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $438.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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