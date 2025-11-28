Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,234 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.48% of Intuitive Surgical worth $939,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $574.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,798,904.12. This trade represents a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

