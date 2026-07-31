Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,963 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 29,342 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $122,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore set a $430.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler set a $357.44 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $509.02.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC downgraded ISRG from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity.

HSBC downgraded from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that U.S. procedure growth could soften and that deferred care may weigh on near-term utilization. Those concerns overshadowed the latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $2.89 billion and EPS reached $2.80 versus the $2.48 consensus. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $352.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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