Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,469 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $180,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,249. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $403.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Durable demand and improved margins: On its second-quarter earnings call, Intuitive Surgical highlighted continued demand for its da Vinci surgical systems and raised margin guidance. The company’s latest quarter also exceeded analyst expectations for revenue and earnings, supporting confidence in operating execution. ISRG Q2 Earnings Call Signals Durable Demand & U.S. Caution

On its second-quarter earnings call, Intuitive Surgical highlighted continued demand for its da Vinci surgical systems and raised margin guidance. The company’s latest quarter also exceeded analyst expectations for revenue and earnings, supporting confidence in operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant recovery potential: Wall Street’s average price target is substantially above the current trading level, with one analyst reportedly assigning a target of $685. The bullish view reflects expectations for further procedure growth, broader adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and recurring instrument and service revenue. Why Wall Street Thinks Intuitive Surgical Stock Could Soar

Wall Street’s average price target is substantially above the current trading level, with one analyst reportedly assigning a target of $685. The bullish view reflects expectations for further procedure growth, broader adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and recurring instrument and service revenue. Positive Sentiment: Patient-awareness campaign: Intuitive announced a collaboration with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to educate patients about surgical options and encourage discussions with physicians. The campaign could increase public awareness of da Vinci procedures, although its financial impact is likely longer term. Intuitive Collaborates with Deion Sanders

Intuitive announced a collaboration with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to educate patients about surgical options and encourage discussions with physicians. The campaign could increase public awareness of da Vinci procedures, although its financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Governance update: The board amended the company’s bylaws and proxy rules. The changes may affect shareholder proposals and corporate governance but do not appear to alter Intuitive Surgical’s operating outlook. Intuitive Surgical Tightens Shareholder Governance and Proxy Rules

The board amended the company’s bylaws and proxy rules. The changes may affect shareholder proposals and corporate governance but do not appear to alter Intuitive Surgical’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: U.S. growth and coverage risks: Management cautioned about slower U.S. procedure growth and deferred care. Separately, the loss of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies could reduce insurance coverage, potentially delaying elective procedures and limiting near-term demand. The ACA Coverage Debate Just Became a $50 Billion Question

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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