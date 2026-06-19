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Invesco Ltd. Acquires 143,150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,729 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 143,150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,732,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,001.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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