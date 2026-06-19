Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,425,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 484,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Charles Schwab worth $1,641,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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