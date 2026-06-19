Invesco Ltd. Sells 114,336 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950,722 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 114,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Amphenol worth $1,209,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,249 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $108,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,557 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 866,313 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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