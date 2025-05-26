Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.2% of HWG Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

