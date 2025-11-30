Free Trial
Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Financial Freedom LLC's Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Financial Freedom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,847 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.7% of Financial Freedom LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 590.2% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $609.04 and its 200 day moving average is $573.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

