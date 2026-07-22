Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Reduced by Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC

Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities and broad-market ETFs moved higher during the session, which likely lifted QQQ as investors rotated back into large-cap growth and tech exposure. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher as US Equities Advance After Midday
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary remains constructive on AI infrastructure and large-cap growth, a tailwind for QQQ’s heavily weighted tech holdings. Ahead Of Earnings (Video): Compute, Memory And The AI Infrastructure Buildout
- Positive Sentiment: One market outlook piece argued that improving rates of change support the bull market, reinforcing optimism for equity ETFs tied to growth stocks like QQQ. Improving Rates Of Change Support The Bull Market
- Positive Sentiment: A separate article urged investors to stay bullish despite a rough week, highlighting AI and other cyclical growth areas that can help support QQQ sentiment. Stay Bullish Despite The Rough Week: Aerospace, Finance, Biotech, And AI
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ’s low-volatility sibling declared a monthly distribution, which is routine fund activity and not a major direct driver for the main Nasdaq-100 ETF. Invesco QQQ low volatility ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0481
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles flagged leverage, margin debt, tariffs, inflation, and recession risks, but these are broad market warnings rather than QQQ-specific news. The $1.5 Trillion Warning Signal: Leverage Is Peaking, And History Is Unforgiving
- Neutral Sentiment: Other commentary on energy, China AI, and ETF comparisons adds context, but it does not directly change the near-term outlook for Invesco QQQ Trust NASDAQ: QQQ. Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $720.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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