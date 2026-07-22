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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Reduced by Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marin Bay Wealth Advisors reduced its Invesco QQQ position by 13.9% in the first quarter, selling 2,165 shares and leaving it with 13,452 shares worth about $7.76 million.
  • Despite that trim, QQQ remains a meaningful holding for the firm, representing about 2.3% of its portfolio and its 7th largest position. Other institutional investors have also been active in QQQ, with some adding to stakes and others opening new positions.
  • QQQ was trading up 1.9%, and the fund recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73. Broader market sentiment remains supportive, helped by strength in large-cap growth, AI-related themes, and rising U.S. equities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $720.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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