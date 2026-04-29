Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,033 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of QQQ opened at $657.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $462.43 and a one year high of $664.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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