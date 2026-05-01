Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Sigma Planning Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $667.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $476.78 and a 1 year high of $668.90.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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