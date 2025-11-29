Free Trial
Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

