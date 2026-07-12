Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,394 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Article Title

Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Article Title

Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Article Title

BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Article Title

Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned that higher inflation, a hawkish Fed, and geopolitical stress could pressure growth stocks and reduce appetite for Nasdaq-heavy exposure, which is a headwind for QQQ. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $725.51. 26,367,856 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,630,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.41 and a 200 day moving average of $650.06. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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