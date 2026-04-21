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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Decreased by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Warm Springs Advisors cut its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, selling 1,740 shares and ending the period with 7,658 shares worth $4,705,000 (QQQ is ~3.6% of the firm's holdings and its 8th largest position).
  • QQQ price snapshot: the ETF opened at $646.79, with a 50‑day moving average of $602.34, a 200‑day moving average of $611.08, and a one‑year range of $427.93 to $650.00.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share on March 27 (ex‑dividend March 23), equal to a $2.93 annualized payout and a ~0.5% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $602.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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