Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 13,997 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,375 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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