Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,244 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Accenture were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $314.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average is $219.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Accenture's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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