Investment Management Corp VA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,831 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here