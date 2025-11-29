Invitation Home $INVH Stake Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $8,100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invitation Home by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company's stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

