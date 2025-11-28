Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,957 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,746 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.73% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $45,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the company's stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 148,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS opened at $82.70 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 1,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $92,982.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,908.28. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $609,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 913,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,015,008. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

