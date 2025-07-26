Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,527 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $48,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,686.80. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

