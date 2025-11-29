IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,330 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,203 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IonQ worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company's stock worth $1,064,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 705,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,518,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Up 5.5%

IONQ opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

