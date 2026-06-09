IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,103 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $210.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $224.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.58 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here