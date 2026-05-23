Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,752 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after acquiring an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,021,000 after buying an additional 1,680,438 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. The trade was a 31.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 498,771 shares of company stock worth $54,363,582 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6%

IRM opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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