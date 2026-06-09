Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 72,506 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3%

IRM stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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