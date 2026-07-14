J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires Shares of 10,138 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CAH opened at $233.81 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.75 and a 52 week high of $243.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $213.24.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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