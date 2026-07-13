J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,741 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 40,086 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Netflix were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here