J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,981 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,730.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.99 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,881.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,522.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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