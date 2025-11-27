Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,846 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jabil by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 146,949 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here