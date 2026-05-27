Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Nextpower were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 159,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Get Nextpower alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 16,090 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,578.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 508,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,752,660.24. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,347 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nextpower

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nextpower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nextpower wasn't on the list.

While Nextpower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here