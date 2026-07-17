Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,913 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,363 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $109.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $432.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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