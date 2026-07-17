Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,059.07.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $945.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $977.09 and a 200 day moving average of $977.80. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,096.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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