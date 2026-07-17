Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 210.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,503,625. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials continues to benefit from AI-driven semiconductor spending, and management recently reinforced the view that this investment cycle could stay elevated for years, supporting a multiyear growth outlook. Article Title

Applied Materials continues to benefit from AI-driven semiconductor spending, and management recently reinforced the view that this investment cycle could stay elevated for years, supporting a multiyear growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see meaningful EPS growth ahead, with recent commentary highlighting strong demand trends and a higher price target from Mizuho, which can help sustain investor confidence in AMAT. Article Title

Analysts still see meaningful EPS growth ahead, with recent commentary highlighting strong demand trends and a higher price target from Mizuho, which can help sustain investor confidence in AMAT. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around AMAT’s valuation is becoming more cautious, with one report saying the stock appears to be trading above fair value even though earnings look roughly reasonable, suggesting limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Coverage around AMAT’s valuation is becoming more cautious, with one report saying the stock appears to be trading above fair value even though earnings look roughly reasonable, suggesting limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong recent rally, some commentary frames Applied Materials as a long-term AI infrastructure winner, but also notes that new buyers are paying up after a very large five-year advance. Article Title

Despite the strong recent rally, some commentary frames Applied Materials as a long-term AI infrastructure winner, but also notes that new buyers are paying up after a very large five-year advance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are the main drag on sentiment today: investors may be questioning whether Applied Materials’ strong AI demand story is already fully priced into the shares after the recent surge. Article Title

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $560.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $739.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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