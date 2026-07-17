Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 46,057 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $853.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $947.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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