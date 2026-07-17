Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $8.14 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,569 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $544.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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