Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $69,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $368.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.19. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $243.34 and a 1 year high of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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