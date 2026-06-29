Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $262.57 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,278 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 124,417 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $262,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.52 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $253.35. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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