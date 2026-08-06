Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,746 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 150,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $383.87 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $306.77 and a 12-month high of $400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.04, for a total transaction of $16,323,767.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,716.68. This trade represents a 49.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 51,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.58, for a total transaction of $19,728,885.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,231,119.06. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,938 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,675 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target: The firm increased its target from $400 to $440 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Wells Fargo Raises General Dynamics Price Target

The firm increased its target from $400 to and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain solid: GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case.

GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call scrutiny: Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From General Dynamics’ Q2 Earnings Call

Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 51,568 shares, while EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares for combined proceeds of roughly $36.1 million. Gilliland reduced her position by 49.1%, which could raise caution among investors, although executives retain significant holdings and sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. General Dynamics Insider Sale Filings

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Further Reading

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