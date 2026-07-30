Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 528,386 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931,036 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 528,386 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of AbbVie worth $1,507,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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