Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 1,308.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,772 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 210,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $40,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 77,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,333,597.60. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,472. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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