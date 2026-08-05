Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 1,009.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,550 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Choice Hotels International worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,243 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $111.00.

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Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,920. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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