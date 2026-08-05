Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,013 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 86.2% in the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,573,170.52. This represents a 32.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 2.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab was awarded a $397 million U.S. Space Force contract to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Rocket Lab awarded $397 million contract

Rocket Lab was awarded a to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Positive Sentiment: The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business.

The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately $200.3 million , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Rocket Lab earnings expectations

Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Space stocks rise ahead of SpaceX earnings

Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s fundamentals remain a risk: the company is unprofitable, and investors continue to debate potential dilution and execution challenges related to the Iridium acquisition and Neutron development. In addition, reported insider activity shows extensive selling with no open-market purchases in the past six months, which may temper enthusiasm.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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